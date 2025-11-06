Türkiye hosts first consuls general conference in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan inaugurated the country’s first-ever Consuls General Conference in the capital Ankara, bringing together top diplomats to chart the future of Türkiye’s consular services and diplomatic outreach.

“With this conference, held under the theme ‘Consulates General in Our Foreign Policy Vision,’ we aim to enhance the quality of services we provide to our citizens living abroad and to set our goals for the upcoming period,” Fidan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He noted that the gathering, organised in cooperation with various ministries and partner institutions serving Turkish communities abroad, would comprehensively evaluate consular operations and identify areas for improvement.

The conference includes regional and thematic sessions on the economy, public diplomacy, culture, education, migration, and digital transformation—issues directly concerning Türkiye’s consuls general.

“I hope our conference will be beneficial to our state, our nation, and our citizens living abroad,” Fidan added.

