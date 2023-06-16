Türkiye preparing for electronic elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is preparing to introduce an electronic voting system, drawing inspiration from countries like the United States, Estonia, Switzerland, Canada, and Brazil, as stated by Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), News.az reports.

Yener emphasized the importance of engaging in discussions with political party representatives in parliament to establish the necessary legal regulations for electronic elections. He projected the year 2028 as the target for this transition and suggested the possibility of conducting initial tests of electronic voting in overseas locations.

According to Yener, preparations for electronic voting will commence after the 2024 local elections, and the implementation of this system would bring significant economic savings and convenience for citizens.

