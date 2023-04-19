Türkiye provided support for Azerbaijan in liberation of occupied territories - Cavusoglu

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Türkiye's Elazig province, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, News.az reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Sivrice district. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11,11 km.

No casualties have been reported so far.

