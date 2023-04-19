Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye provided support for Azerbaijan in liberation of occupied territories - Cavusoglu

  • World
  • Share
Türkiye provided support for Azerbaijan in liberation of occupied territories - Cavusoglu

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Türkiye's Elazig province, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, News.az reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Sivrice district. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11,11 km.

No casualties have been reported so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      