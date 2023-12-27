Türkiye raises monthly minimum wage by 49% for 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's monthly minimum wage will be 17,002 Turkish lira ($578.31) in 2024, Labour Minister Vedat Isikhan said on Wednesday.

Türkiye's annual inflation rate edged up to 61.98% in November, its highest level this year but just shy of expectations, signaling that an aggressive rate-hiking cycle may be beginning to cool demand.

News.Az