Türkiye's ARCA Defense set to establish ammunition factory in Estonia

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Turkish defense company ARCA Defense and Estonia’s Defense Ministry signed an agreement on Wednesday to establish an ammunition production facility in Estonia during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The exhibition, organized by SAHA Istanbul, is being held at the Istanbul Expo Center. Anadolu is serving as the event’s global communications partner.

The signing ceremony was attended by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, ARCA Defense Chairman İsmail Terlemez, ARCA Defense board member Özgür Rodoplu, and SAHA Istanbul Chairman Haluk Bayraktar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Güler recalled that five years ago he attended another signing event in Estonia together with Pevkur, related to vehicles purchased from Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer Otokar.

“Now, I would like to express my great pleasure in being here at the signing ceremony of such an agreement between our Estonian friends and ARCA, one of our country’s leading companies,” Güler said.

Pevkur said the agreement would further strengthen defense cooperation between Türkiye and Estonia.

“Always good to be here in Istanbul, in Türkiye. I believe it is a historical moment we face,” he said.

“Today, we have the honor to sign the declaration that ARCA Defense will establish an ammunition factory in Estonia, which deepens our cooperation,” he added.

Pevkur noted that Estonia already maintains strong defense cooperation with several Turkish companies.

“This is a very big investment in Estonia. I would like to thank ARCA Defense for that tremendous investment, creating roughly 1,000 jobs in Estonia and starting the production of long-range artillery ammunition for Estonia, for Europe and for NATO countries,” he said.

“So this is an extremely important day for all of us,” he added.

News.Az