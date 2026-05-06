Türkiye and Kenya sign defense deal at SAHA 2026 expo

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Türkiye and Kenya have signed a defense cooperation agreement during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, marking a step forward in military and strategic ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed following talks between Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Kenyan Defense Minister Roselinda Soipan Tuya at the Istanbul Expo Center, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Officials said the deal aims to strengthen collaboration in defense and security, though specific details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

The SAHA 2026 exhibition, organized by SAHA Istanbul, brings together defense industry leaders, military delegations, and procurement officials from around the world, serving as a major platform for international cooperation and technology exchange.

The signing reflects growing defense partnerships between Türkiye and countries across Africa, as Ankara continues to expand its footprint in global defense markets.

News.Az