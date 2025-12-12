Türkiye says no change in Russian S-400s amid U.S. talks on F-35s

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and the United States are discussing the U.S. sanctions and obstacles to Ankara rejoining the F-35 jet programme but nothing has changed with respect to its possession of Russian S-400 air defences, the defence ministry said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The NATO allies have been at loggerheads since 2020 when Washington removed Ankara from Lockheed Martin's (LMT.N), opens new tab fighter jet programme and imposed sanctions over Türkiye's acquisition of the S-400s, which Washington calls a security threat.

Turkey says that move was unjust. Both sides have said they hope the CAATSA sanctions and U.S. laws can be overcome in U.S. President Donald Trump's second term so that Türkiye can both buy the jets and return to the manufacturing programme.

U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack said on Wednesday that discussions continue on the issue, but noted U.S. law would not permit Turkey to operate or possess the S-400 system if it wants to return to the F-35 programme.

Addressing Barrack's comments at a press briefing, the Turkish defence ministry said: "There have been no new developments regarding the S-400 air defence systems, which has been put on the agenda in recent days."

