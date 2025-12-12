Erdogan calls for peace, dialogue at Turkmenistan forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed Türkiye’s commitment to promoting peace and dialogue on Friday while speaking at an international forum in Turkmenistan.

“As Türkiye, we are working with all our strength, guided by the sense of responsibility instilled by our history, geography, and civilization, to ensure that peace and dialogue prevail,” Erdogan said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He emphasized that Ankara is ready to offer concrete support for diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving ceasefires and peace, including efforts related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Regarding the Middle East, Erdogan cautioned that the October ceasefire in Gaza remains fragile and stressed the need for strong and sustained international support to maintain it.

The Turkish president expressed hope that UN Security Council Resolution 2800 would contribute to lasting peace and aid Gaza’s reconstruction. He also underscored that Palestinian participation is crucial in all peace efforts, with the ultimate objective being a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The forum, held to mark both the UN’s designation of 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, brought together regional leaders and international representatives.

Erdogan praised Turkmenistan’s development since independence and said Ankara remains committed to strengthening bilateral ties in energy, trade, investment and defense. He also highlighted Türkiye’s broader diplomatic outreach, citing its mediation role between Ethiopia and Somalia.

“Peace is only possible with justice, trust only with mutual respect, and stability only with dialogue and cooperation,” he said.

Earlier, the president attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Monument of Neutrality in the Turkmen capital.

News.Az