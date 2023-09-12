Türkiye stands with Libya in wake of deadly floods: President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye stands with Libya which has been hit by devastating floods after Storm Daniel, the Turkish president said on Tuesday, News.az reports.

"Just as Türkiye has never left the Libyan people alone until today, in these difficult times, we are by our brothers' side with all our resources," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while speaking at the New Constitution Symposium organized by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in Ankara.

He said Türkiye has so far sent to Libya three cargo planes with aid, adding: "Our goal is to ensure Libya's wounds are healed as soon as possible."

More than 3,000 people have died and many others remain unaccounted for due to the weekend catastrophe in eastern Libya. The cities of Benghazi, Al Bayda and Al-Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna are the worst affected.

