Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over PKK terrorist propaganda

The Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador in Ankara to express concerns over the projection of anti-Türkiye terrorist PKK propaganda on the building of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ministry summoned Ambassador Staffan Herrstrom and condemned the incident, diplomatic sources said Monday.

The terrorists projected pro-PKK propaganda and insulting images and statements against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the Turkish embassy building in the Swedish capital.

The ministry demanded that Sweden launch an investigation into the incident. They also demanded that Sweden identifies the perpetrators, take precautions and take concrete steps in line with the trilateral agreement signed between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland on their NATO membership bid.

News.Az