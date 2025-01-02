Türkiye to increase natural gas imports by 2% in 2024
Neftegaz.RU
Natural gas imports to Turkey in 2024 increased by 2% to 51.5 billion m3 (compared to 50.484 billion m3 in 2023),this is evidenced by statistics from the country's Energy Market Regulatory Board (EPDK) and operational data from the national energy exchange EPIAS, News.az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru.
Turkish imports reached a historical maximum in 2021 - 58.704 billion m3.
Electricity production in the country increased by 4% over the year:
coal generation added 3%,
hydroelectric power plant generation increased by 17%,
wind power plants (WPP) - by 8%,
gas generation decreased by 6%.
At the same time, according to EPIAS data, in November 2024, the output of gas-fired thermal power plants in Turkey increased by 40%, and in December - by 80% compared to the same level in 2023.
According to detailed EPDK data, Turkey's natural gas imports in October 2024 increased by 18%, to 3.952 billion m3. EPIAS's leading data promises a 34% increase in imports in November, and a 16% increase in December.
In the reporting month, in addition to the dominant importer - the state-owned company BOTAŞ - gas was received by 4 private buyers (a total of 618 million m3):
Akfel Gaz,
Bosphorus Gaz,
Kibar Enerji,
Socar Enerji.
Imports of pipeline gas in October 2024 increased by 27%, to 3.586 billion m3:
from the Russian Federation - from Gazprom - Turkey received 1.711 billion m3 of pipeline gas, which is 14% less than in 2023; Azerbaijan exported 1.009 billion m3 (+40%);
Iran - 866 million m3, which is close to the technical maximum of supply capabilities.
Purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell by 30% in total, to 366 million m3, and for the 5th month in a row these were only supplies from Algeria under a long-term contract.
Electricity consumption in Turkey in October increased by 4%.
Recall that Turkey has formed significant capacities for receiving LNG (44.6 billion m3 / year), which could almost completely provide gas supply to the country.
However, they are almost completely idle.
In October 2024, they were only 10% operational.
On April 21, 2024, the Sakarya Black Sea gas field was launched in the republic.
In October 2024, Turkey produced 7 million m3 of gas per day, which is 1.7 times more than in 2023.
Despite the progress in the project, the achieved figure for the month is equal to only 2 large-capacity LNG shipments.
In addition, despite the obviously difficult situation with fuel purchases, Turkey is increasing gas exports (primarily to Bulgaria and Hungary), and the export dynamics are largely comparable with the growth in production.
