Türkiye, US talk Syria and Gaza ‘Board of Peace’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the latest developments in Syria, as well as the US-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza.

The discussion took place during a phone call on Monday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the world leaders whom US President Donald Trump, as the board's founding chair, has invited to join the Board of Peace.

‘Board of Peace’ Late on Friday, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The board, which is expected to be chaired by Trump and include around 15 world leaders, will supervise a yet-to-be-formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee the reconstruction process in Gaza. Countries expected to join the board include Türkiye, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, and the former UN Middle East envoy Nikolay Mladenov could act as the Board of Peace's representative on the ground. The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by Trump and adopted by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2803 in November 2025.



The creation of the board coincided with the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which halted Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

Developments in Syria

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed developments in Syria on Tuesday in a call.



Guler and Hegseth exchanged views on relations and regional defence and security issues, Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a statement.



US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that the YPG terror group’s role as the "primary anti-Daesh force on the ground" has "largely expired" as Syria is ready to assume security responsibilities.



Later, the Syrian defence ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG.

