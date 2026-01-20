UAE and Belarus join 'Board of Peace' with China and Russia

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates and Belarus accepted the invitation to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed an agreement to join Trump's "Board of Peace," the presidential telegram channel Pul Pervogo reported on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The UAE accepted an invitation to join BoP, the UAE foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the UAE stood ready to “contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all,” marking Abu Dhabi's formal alignment with Washington’s new conflict‑resolution effort.

Norway rejects the invitation to join BoP as it is currently presented

Norway will not take part in Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative as it is currently presented, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik told the daily Aftenposten on Tuesday.

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict, then expand to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of a letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

