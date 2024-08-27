Türkiye warns Israeli minister's move on Jerusalem is "extremely dangerous"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye called recent remarks by Israel's national security minister about building a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque site a "new and extremely dangerous" attempt to change Jerusalem's status and identity, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

"The statements made by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, regarding the construction of a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque are a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.Highlighting that Ben-Gvir's remarks sparked outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed all people "with common sense," the statement said that provocations "against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a holy place belonging exclusively to Muslims, offend the feelings of Muslims and cause tensions all over the world."It added that Israeli attacks on Palestinians increasingly threaten regional and global stability, urging the international community to stop Tel Aviv's aggression and protect Palestinians.Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying he would build a synagogue at the flashpoint site.It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the mosque complex. However, he has repeatedly called in recent months for allowing Jewish prayers at the site.

