Türkiye’s Anadolu carrier carries forces to Germany for NATO drills

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said Sunday that the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu has completed the transport of land forces taking part in NATO exercises to the German port of Emden, News.Az reports, citing Sana.

The vessel will contribute to the Steadfast Dart-26 exercises, organized by NATO and scheduled to take place between February 8 and February 20 under the supervision of NATO’s Joint Forces Command. Approximately 2,000 troops from Turkish land and naval forces will take part in the training.

The TCG Anadolu is a multi-role amphibious assault ship measuring 231 meters in length and 32 meters in width, with a maximum displacement of 27,436 metric tons. It can reach a top speed of 20.5 knots and an economical cruising speed of 16 knots.

The deployment highlights Türkiye’s participation in NATO’s largest combined exercises for the year, involving personnel and units from multiple allied countries working together to enhance readiness and interoperability.

News.Az