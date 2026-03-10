Pope fires San Diego bishop accused of stealing $250K

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pope Leo has accepted the resignation of Bishop Emanuel Hana Shaleta, the leader of San Diego’s Chaldean Catholic community, following his arrest on suspicion of stealing $250,000 from the congregation.

Shaleta, who has led the community since 2017, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of embezzlement and money laundering at a hearing on Monday. Authorities say the alleged crimes took place in 2024 and were reported by a church employee who noticed missing funds, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The bishop was arrested on March 5 at San Diego International Airport while attempting to leave the U.S. for a planned trip to Germany, officials said.

The Chaldean Catholic community recognizes the authority of the pope but follows an Eastern Christian liturgical rite, with around 71,000 members in San Diego, according to Vatican statistics.

The Vatican made the announcement on Tuesday, signaling swift action following the allegations.

