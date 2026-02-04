NATO launches planning Arctic mission amid Greenland tension

“We can confirm that planning for Arctic Sentry is underway,” the NATO official said, declining to provide additional details, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The official was confirming an earlier report that quoted Martin O'Donnell, a spokesperson for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, who said preparations had begun for the initiative. According to O’Donnell, Arctic Sentry would further reinforce NATO’s posture in the Arctic and the High North.

The move follows repeated remarks by Donald Trump expressing interest in acquiring Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, comments that have drawn strong opposition from European leaders.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in an interview with the Danish Broadcasting Corporation on Tuesday that despite the resumption of diplomatic talks with the US government, Washington’s desire to take over Greenland persists.