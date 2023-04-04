Türkiye’s Baykar CTO visits Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar Company Selcuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, News.Az reports.

Selcuk Bayraktar was informed about the industrial zones operating in the country, available investment opportunities for entrepreneurs, as well as tax and customs benefits applied to them. Baykar CEO also familiarized himself with the works done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and the activities of the "STP" LLC, the resident of the Industrial Park.

News.Az