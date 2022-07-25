Turkiye's defense minister tells Ukraine it's important grain shipments begin as soon as possible

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has told the Ukrainian Infrastructure minister that it is important grain shipments begin as soon as possible, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“[Minister Akar] expressed his satisfaction with the announcement that the grain shipment will start this week, it is important that the first ship starts sailing as soon as possible,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a readout of the call.

Akar also vowed Turkiye would continue to do live up to is part of the deal, and assured Kyiv “the work of the Joint Coordination Center continues intensively.”