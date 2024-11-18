Türkiye’s Erdogan to present new peace initiative for Ukraine war at G-20 summit - media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to unveil a new peace initiative aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Erdogan’s proposal includes freezing the conflict along current territorial lines, postponing Ukraine’s NATO membership ambitions for a decade, and establishing a demilitarized zone in the contested Donbas region, monitored by international forces, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Erdogan has positioned Türkiye as a neutral mediator throughout the war, balancing its NATO membership with strong ties to both Kyiv and Moscow. The Turkish leader’s plan seeks to prevent further territorial losses for Ukraine while addressing Russia’s security concerns. Turkish officials acknowledge that Ukraine may be reluctant to accept the terms, but argue that freezing the conflict is crucial to prevent further escalation and loss of life.In addition to his peace plan, Erdogan is looking to host potential peace talks in Istanbul, citing intelligence that suggests Ukraine could face further territorial losses unless the fighting is halted. His proposal also aims to reassure Ukraine’s allies by guaranteeing continued military support for Kyiv, while deferring decisions on the long-term status of occupied territories.The initiative comes as international pressure for a resolution intensifies, particularly with reports that North Korea is sending troops to support Russia, and concerns about waning U.S. support should former President Donald Trump return to office. While some see Erdogan’s plan as a pragmatic approach, skepticism remains regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s willingness to negotiate and Ukraine’s readiness to compromise.

