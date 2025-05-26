Türkiye’s Foreign Minister meets President Putin in Moscow

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) as he is being received by Putin in Moscow, Russia on May 26, 2025 / AA Photo

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting started at 7.30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT), and was continuing until the filing of this story, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Further information on the meeting was not immediately available.

News.Az