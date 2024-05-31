Turkmenistan offers economic growth highlights at Riyadh investment event

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkmenistan presented the key growth points of its economy at the Gulf Cooperation Council-Central Asian Investment Forum held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, News.az reports.

The Forum was opened by Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the presence of the Ministers of Trade, Industry and Investment of the Gulf countries, relevant ministers of Central Asian countries, and GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.Politicians, authorities, and managers used the forum to share experiences, identify initiatives and chances to profit from investment resources that would boost economic growth, and use creativity and innovation to solve challenges.The event also featured presentations, dialogues, and seminars on renewable energy, petrochemicals, agriculture and food security, industry, healthcare, tourism, logistics, infrastructure, smart cities, technology, and digitalization.Turkmenistan's cooperation with the Gulf countries has been actively developing recently, especially in the energy sector, where Ashgabat is establishing close ties for the export of natural gas and petrochemical products.As trade, economic, and investment contacts improve, infrastructure and transport developments benefit regional ties.

