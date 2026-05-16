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Bill Ackman explains Alphabet stake sale move

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Bill Ackman explains Alphabet stake sale move
Source: Reuters

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said on ‌Saturday that the sale ‌of Google parent Alphabet's shares was ​not a bet against the company, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ackman on Friday said his firm Pershing Square had built ‌a new ⁠position in tech giant Microsoft after its stock ⁠price dropped recently, and sold his long-owned investment in ​Alphabet to ​help ​pay for it.

"To ‌be clear, our sale of Google was not a bet against the company. We are very bullish long term ‌on Alphabet. But ​at current valuations ​and in ​light of our ‌finite capital base, we ​used ​as a source of funds for Microsoft," Ackman wrote ​on X ‌on Saturday.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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