Mercedes-Benz signals willingness to enter defense production

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German automotive company Mercedes-Benz is willing to branch into defense production, CEO Ola Källenius announced, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

“The world has become a more unpredictable place, and I think it is absolutely clear that Europe needs to increase its defense profile. Should we be able to play a positive role in that, we would be willing to do so,” he said.

Källenius added that any defense-related operations would represent only a “minor share” of the company’s business compared with its core passenger cars and light commercial vehicle segments.

Earlier, Der Spiegel reported that German-French defense group KNDS is in talks with Mercedes-Benz regarding a potential purchase of the automaker’s plant in Ludwigsfelde, south of Berlin.

News.Az