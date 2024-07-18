Turkmenistan's oil volume since made over 4.16 million tons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of oil produced in Turkmenistan from all fields from January through June this year amounted to more than 4.16 million tons, News.Az reports.

Dovletgeldi Amanmukhammedov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's State Statistics Committee, made this announcement during an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on July 12, 2024.According to him, in the country, compared to the same period last year, the production of petroleum bitumen increased by 13.2 percent, fuel oil – by 31.7 percent.Furthermore, Amanmukhammedov said that in the first half of this year, stable growth in the industrial sector was noted in Turkmenistan.Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively involved in broadening its energy sector, with a particular emphasis on developing its petroleum-related industries.Given the nation's extensive oil reserves, this undertaking holds great significance, encompassing ambitious strategies for the extraction, transportation, and export of this crucial energy commodity.

News.Az