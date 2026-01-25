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Tag:
Petroleum
SOCAR, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation ink agreement
01 Apr 2026-14:50
Sri Lanka to receive 5 fuel shipments in April
19 Mar 2026-23:26
Kuwait says second oil refinery targeted in drone attack
19 Mar 2026-12:37
Iranian missile hit on Bahrain Petroleum Company -
VIDEO
05 Mar 2026-20:06
KPC draws major investors to $7B pipeline deal
24 Feb 2026-14:12
Turkish Petroleum, BP explore joint projects in Iraq, Libya
12 Feb 2026-16:34
Turkish Petroleum, Chevron ink deal on oil, gas exploration
05 Feb 2026-17:00
Venezuela exports liquefied petroleum gas for first time
02 Feb 2026-12:33
Azerbaijan explores cooperation with World Petroleum Council
28 Jan 2026-17:10
Deir ez-Zor oil reaches Baniyas following SDF pullout
25 Jan 2026-16:36
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