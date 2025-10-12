Twenty countries have confirmed their participation in the "peace summit" in Sharm el-Sheikh

A municipal worker fixes a sign in Sharm el-Seikh, as the Egyptian resort town gets ready to host a US-brokered Gaza peace summit, on October 12, 2025 (AFP or licensors)

Representatives from at least 20 countries have confirmed they will attend the "peace summit" to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13.

The office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced this, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"The summit is expected to be attended by leaders and high-ranking representatives from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Greece, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Turkey, the United States, France, and Germany. In addition, the UN Secretary-General, the President of the European Council, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League are expected in Sharm el-Sheikh," said a statement from al-Sisi's office, which was distributed by the Egyptian television channel Al-Qahira al-Ikhbariya.

The "peace summit" in Sharm el-Sheikh is being convened to mark the official signing of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. However, representatives of the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel, who negotiated a ceasefire in the enclave and an exchange of hostages held there for Palestinian prisoners, have declined to attend. There is also no word yet on whether the leadership of Qatar, which mediated the consultations, will attend.

News.Az