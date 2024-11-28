Two Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers lead world rankings

+ ↺ − 16 px

United World Wrestling (UWW) has ranked Azerbaijan's Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade as number one in the men's 55kg and 72kg Greco-Roman categories, News.az reports citing Azertac .

Three other Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers, Nihat Mammadli (63kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77kg), ranked 2nd.Among freestyle wrestlers, only Nuraddin Novruzov (61kg) listed 2nd in his weight class.In women's wrestling, the best performance belongs to Alyona Kolesnik (59kg), who ranked 3rd.

News.Az