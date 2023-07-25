Two Azerbaijani judokas to battle for bronzes at Maribor 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival

Azerbaijani judokas Aykhan Mirzazade and Nihad Mamishov will vie for bronze medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) 2023 in Maribor, Slovenia, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan has named a 12-member judo team to compete in the competition.

The Maribor 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival, to run until July 29, features 11 sports disciples, including artistic gymnastics, athletics, road cycling, mountain biking, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball, skateboarding, and 3×3 basketball.

News.Az