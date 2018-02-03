Two civilians killed in cross-border rocket attacks in Turkey’s south

Two civilians killed in cross-border rocket attacks in Turkey’s south

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two civilians were killed and at least 19 others injured by rocket attacks launched by Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militants from Syria across the T

Sixteen people were injured when six rockets landed in the Hatay province’s Reyhanlı district, according to a press statement issued by Hatay governor's office, Daily Sabah reports.

The rockets landed in various areas, notably at a house and near a public market.

Two civilians, Ahmet Şanverdi and Rıfat Sinirli, who were taken to the hospital after the attacks, succumbed to their wounds, said hospital sources.

Later on Feb. 2, three more rockets landed in the rural area of Reyhanlı. No human casualties were reported in the attacks.

Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said three rockets had landed in the border province of Kilis on Jan. 2, injuring three civilians; one of them is in critical condition.

The YPG militants attacks on civilian areas come amid the Turkish military operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria, near the border.

Turkish forces immediately responded to attacks with Fırtına howitzers.

Since the start of the operation, YPG cross-border attacks on civilians have killed seven people and injured at least 98, including recent attack.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear YPG and ISIL militants from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

News.Az

News.Az