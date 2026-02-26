Two congressional candidates go missing in Colombia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two candidates for Colombia's Congress were reported missing this week, just days before the March 8 legislative elections for the Senate and House of Representatives.

Ana Libia Guetio, a House candidate for the Special Transitional Peace District in the department of Cauca, has been missing since the night of Feb. 25, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her campaign team said they lost contact with her about 8:40 p.m. while she was traveling from the municipality of El Tambo to Morales after carrying out campaign activities.

"We have serious concern because the area where contact was lost poses high risks for social leaders," said Eduin Mauricio Capaz, human rights coordinator of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca.

The campaign team called for the immediate activation of search mechanisms and for guarantees of her safe return.

Guetio is competing for one of the special seats created in the House after the 2016 peace agreement, intended to represent territories affected by the armed conflict. Members serve four-year terms.

In a separate incident, Senate candidate Andrés Vásquez, of the Colombian Conservative Party, was reported missing Feb. 25 in the department of Cesar.

Vásquez was heading to a political meeting when his trail was lost. His vehicle was found with the doors open and his belongings inside.

The Conservative Party issued a statement demanding that authorities activate all search protocols and strengthen security guarantees for candidates during the campaign.

"We reject the kidnapping of candidate Andrés Vásquez and demand his prompt release alive," political leader Marcos Gómez said on X.

The candidate's father, Eustorgio Vásquez, told local media that the family had not received threats, and he called called for his son's release.

"We have never been involved in any problems. My job is selling lottery tickets to have money to eat. If I had money, I would give it for my son, but that is not the case. Maybe they will realize whose son he is and release him." he said.

The Senate and the House of Representatives are elected on the same day in national elections. The Senate has 108 nationwide seats, while the House has 188, including the special peace districts.

The disappearance of both candidates occured amid recurring concerns about the security of social leaders and candidates in regions with the presence of illegal armed groups during the electoral period.

