Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council due to meet later today

  • World
  • Share
UN Security Council due to meet later today
Source: Xinhua

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council has been called for later on Saturday in New York.

It will be convened at 21:00 UK time (16:00 ET). The meeting was requested by Bahrain, Colombia, China, Russia and France,, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

It comes after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned "today's military action in the Middle East".

In a statement, he had said that the actions undermine international peace and security and called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities".


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      