UN Security Council due to meet later today

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council has been called for later on Saturday in New York.

It will be convened at 21:00 UK time (16:00 ET). The meeting was requested by Bahrain, Colombia, China, Russia and France,, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

It comes after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned "today's military action in the Middle East".

In a statement, he had said that the actions undermine international peace and security and called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities".

