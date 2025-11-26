Two dead, 40 injured in bus crash in central Argentina

Two people died and 40 others were injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned in central Argentina, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident occurred at around 8:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Provincial Route 2 in Buenos Aires province, and was reported hours later by the Buenos Aires Police, said German Vera Tapia, the local prosecutor in charge of the initial investigation.

The bus, which was carrying over 50 passengers, reportedly overturned due to reckless driving.

The driver has been taken into custody and may face charges of aggravated manslaughter.

The bus was traveling from the towns of Moreno, Moron and Ciudadela to Mar del Plata, a resort city located 400 km south of Argentina's capital.

