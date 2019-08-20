Two helicopters involved in extinguishing fire in Hirkan National Park
20 Aug 2019
29 Jul 2024
Environment
One more helicopter of the Aviation Team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has been involved in extinguishing the fire in the mountainous area of Hirkan National Park.
A fire has broken out in the high upland area of Hirkan National Park, on the border with Yukhary Tangivan village of Lerik, Irada Ibrahimova, head of Press-service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan told APA.
