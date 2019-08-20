Two helicopters involved in extinguishing fire in Hirkan National Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

One more helicopter of the Aviation Team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has been involved in extinguishing the fire in the mountainous area of Hirkan National Park.

A fire has broken out in the high upland area of Hirkan National Park, on the border with Yukhary Tangivan village of Lerik, Irada Ibrahimova, head of Press-service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan told APA.

