Two killed, four injured in East Oakland shootout

A botched robbery at a jewelry and gold shop in East Oakland, California erupted into a shootout Wednesday night, leaving two people dead and four others wounded, according to the Oakland Police Officers’ Association.

Oakland police were called to the Cash 4 Gold store at 7110 International Boulevard at about 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to Oakland POA spokesperson Sam Singer, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Upon entering the storefront, one of the five men pulled out a gun on the store clerk, prompting the clerk to pull out a firearm as well, Singer said. What ensued was a prolonged shootout, Singer said, and two of the robbers were shot dead by the store clerk, Singer said.

“He apparently shot and killed two robbers, wounded the other three in a major gun battle,” Singer said.

Police took the three alleged robbers into custody, Singer said. The store clerk was wounded in the shootout but is expected to recover, while the condition of the three alleged robbers was unknown.

The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

