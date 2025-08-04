Two killed, including child, in knife attack in China’s Hunan province - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A knife attack in the city of Leiyang, located in China’s Hunan Province, left two people dead and three others injured on Monday.

The incident occurred on Caijici Street, near an elementary school, when a 31-year-old man armed with a knife randomly attacked pedestrians before forcing his way into a gambling establishment, where he continued his rampage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Among the victims were a young girl and a two-year-old child, both of whom died at the scene. The three injured victims were transported to a local hospital, where their conditions were reported as non-critical.

Police quickly arrested the suspect, and an investigation is underway. Authorities have not yet confirmed a motive for the attack.

This incident comes just days after a separate stabbing in London on July 28, where two people were killed and two others injured in an office building. London police have ruled out terrorism in that case.

News.Az