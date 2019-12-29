Two more leopard cubs recorded in Azerbaijan’s national park - VIDEO

Two more leopard cubs have been recorded in Zangezur National Park named after Hasan Aliyev.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) that the cubs were recorded in November-December 2019 by the camera traps installed within the joint project implemented by MENR, IDEA Public Community and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on the population of the leopards.

In recent years, six leopard cubs were recorded in the Zangezur National Park.

Since 2012, 13 leopards have been recorded in Zangezur National Park, 9 in Hirkan National Park.

