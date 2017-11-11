Two more soldiers killed by their fellows-in-arms in Armenia

The Armenian side concealed two more deaths of servicemen who served in the military units of the Armenian Armed Forces stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

As it turned out during the investigation, both soldiers were killed by their fellows-in-arms.

Parents of the killed servicemen Vladimir Melkonyan and Vartan Khachatryan were informed that their sons were killed by enemy bullets in combat positions.

During the investigation, certain Gaboyan was interrogated as a witness, who claimed that both servicemen "were wearing bulletproof vests". According to him, when inspecting both corpses no damage or bullet holes were found on their bulletproof vests. And this shows that the assumptions that the Armenian servicemen were killed not by the enemy, but while arguing with their fellows-in-arm, are not at all groundless.

In connection with this, a criminal case was initiated under the article "premeditated murder". Later it became known that two suspects were arrested in the case.

It should be noted that the Armenian Ministry of Defense is silent again: they did not release any statement in this connection.

News.Az

