Two officers injured in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

A knife attacker injured two officers at the Paris police headquarters before being killed, officials said, Euronews reported.

The surrounding area, including the metro station at Cité, was sealed off in a security operation.

French channel BFM TV reported that one of the officers was seriously injured during the attack but Paris police had no immediate comment.

French news channel BFM-TV reported that French interior minister Christophe Castaner was heading to the scene.

A source at the Paris Public Prosecutor's office told Euronews that the Paris prosecutor was on his way to the scene.

