Two prisoners executed in Kermanshah and Khorramabad prisons

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Two prisoners sentenced to death in separate murder cases have been executed in prisons in western Iran.

In the early hours of June 9, Abbas Zarei was executed at Kermanshah Central Prison. Zarei, who was from the village of Sarin in the Firozabad district of Kermanshah County and was married, had previously been arrested in connection with a murder case and sentenced to death by the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, News.Az reports, citing HANA.

The execution of another prisoner, Nourmourad Fallahnejad, was carried out in the early hours of June 6 at Khorramabad Central Prison (Parssilon).

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Fallahnejad, 48, was from Khorramabad and was the father of three children. He had been convicted of premeditated murder and sentenced to death by retribution.

At the time of reporting, official sources and media outlets affiliated with the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran had not announced or reported either execution.

News.Az