Two siblings killed in late-night highway crash near Baku

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: Getty Images

Details have emerged about a serious road accident on the Baku-Guba highway that resulted in the deaths of a brother and sister.

In response to an inquiry, Azerbaijan’s Main State Traffic Police Department said the accident occurred on February 1 at around 20:00, at the 99th kilometer of the Baku–Guba–Russia border highway passing through Siyazan district, News.Az reports, citing local media.

According to the report, a Chevrolet vehicle driven by Farid Mirzayev (born 1998), license plate 90-RY-234, was traveling toward Baku when it collided with a Volvo truck that was parked on the roadside in the same direction.

As a result of the crash, passengers in the Chevrolet-Sema Mirzayeva and Ramal Mirzayev died at the scene.

No injuries to others were reported. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

