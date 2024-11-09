Two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas shares disappointment over US election results

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Douglas shares disappointment over US election results

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a politically charged week, Michael Douglas appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher to discuss Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

The two-time Oscar winner expressed his disappointment over the close and unexpected outcome, but found a personal silver lining in an unexpected way, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “The other thing I just have to share, after Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, [I’m] just so pissed at this razor-thin race,” he told Maher. “It was gonna be so close, with all these polls … and it’s a wipeout. I had no idea how that could happen. So, I go down Wednesday morning to play golf just to clear my mind. I go play nine holes, and I get a hole-in-one.”Referencing inflation and the death of the middle class, Douglas later said, “The very fact now that we can talk about Republicans as being the party for the people, and we are this elitist party on the left, Democrats, is wild.”Douglas previously produced and appeared in this summer’s documentary America’s Burning, which unpacks the country’s economic divide.After portraying Benjamin Franklin in this year’s Apple TV+ miniseries Franklin, Douglas also guessed how the Founding Father would have reacted to the latest election. “Oh, I think he’d have another drink,” he said.Trump defeated Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s election, becoming the 47th president of the United States, after previously serving a term as the 45th and losing re-election to President Joe Biden. The victory makes him the first felon and oldest person to be elected president at 78.

News.Az