Tyler, the Creator announces new album ‘Don’t Tap the Glass’

Tyler, the Creator is officially back with new music. After days of cryptic teasers on social media, the Grammy-winning rapper announced Friday night that his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass, will be released on Monday, July 21.

During his performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Tyler shouted out the album title to fans. Outside the venue, a striking display featured a large figure inside a clear box with the words “Don’t Tap the Glass,” further fueling anticipation. Variety later confirmed the album’s upcoming release, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement follows a series of enigmatic Instagram posts earlier this week, where Tyler shared images of a Louis Vuitton bag, a mannequin head, and a trumpet player, all tagged with the date July 21. Fans are speculating whether his recently previewed Pharrell-produced collaboration with Doechii, “Get Right”—debuted during Louis Vuitton’s Paris fashion show last month—will appear on the album.

To mark the reveal, Tyler’s Golf Wang website launched exclusive merch for the project, including limited-edition vinyl, CDs, and apparel.

The upcoming album follows 2024’s critically acclaimed Chromakopia, which featured a star-studded lineup of collaborators such as Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Santigold, Teezo Touchdown, Schoolboy Q, and Sexyy Red. In a Rolling Stone review of Chromakopia, music critic Jeff Ihaza wrote that Tyler had “reached the conclusion of what feels like a career-long narrative arc,” while continuing to explore themes of aging and creativity.

With Don’t Tap the Glass, fans are eager to see where Tyler’s artistic evolution takes him next.

