Typhoon Bualoi death toll rises to 26 in Vietnam

The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam jumped to 26 as storms, floods, and landslides struck the country's northern areas.

At least 22 people were still missing, and the number may increase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The typhoon, the country's deadliest storm this year, made landfall in north-central Ha Tinh province on Monday, bringing eight-meter (26-foot) waves, fierce winds, and nearly 300 millimeters (11.8 inches) of rainfall, damaging more than 135,000 homes and injuring 105 people.

Some 17 of the missing are fishermen caught in huge waves off Quang Tri province on Monday.

Flooding also damaged 25,500 hectares (63,011 acres) of rice and crops. More than 8,700 hectares (21,498 acres) of aquaculture were washed away.

Authorities evacuated nearly 30,000 people ahead of the cyclone, while hundreds of flights were cancelled.

The development of Bualoi, also known as "storm No.10,” shows that this is the fastest-moving storm ever in the East Sea.

It took around two days, from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, for the storm to travel more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), directly impacting the mainland of the country's northern and central regions.

