Typhoon Bualoi leaves 49 dead in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi, the 10th storm to hit Vietnam this year, together with ensuing floods and landslides, has left 49 people dead, 16 missing and 153 others injured, with preliminary economic losses estimated at nearly 12.8 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 518 million U.S. dollars), local daily newspaper Nhan Dan (People) reported Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The typhoon destroyed 200 houses, damaged or unroofed more than 169,000 others, and submerged 64,800 homes, while inundating over 80,600 hectares of rice and other crops, and sweeping away more than 21,000 livestock and nearly 500,000 poultry.

The typhoon also damaged multiple types of public infrastructure, while over 7,500 roads were blocked by flooding and landslides, the report said.

Authorities are continuing efforts to assess the losses, restore essential services and assist affected residents, according to the report.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee had received 672 billion Vietnamese dong (about 27.2 million dollars) in donations by Thursday afternoon to support people affected by Typhoon Bualoi, local media VNExpress reported.

News.Az