Typhoon Yagi claims 29 more lives in Vietnam, raising death toll to 262

With 29 more deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll in Vietnam from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 262, local media said on Saturday.

More than 820 people have been injured and 83 are still missing, VN Express reported, citing the state disaster management agency.Yagi last week triggered heavy rain, floods, and landslides on Vietnam’s northeastern coast.Authorities are still searching for 41 people who are missing after heavy floods swept away 37 homes in the village of Nu in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.Some 46 others are also confirmed dead from the village, said report.Around 115 people in another village in Lao Cai, who were declared missing, returned safely after taking shelter on a mountain for two days.Over 130,000 people have been evacuated, while nearly 137,000 houses were damaged. The typhoon also ravaged infrastructure, toppling telecommunication poles and uprooting trees in urban areas.Insurance companies on Thursday also got over $285 million in claims for damages due to the typhoon, said the country’s Finance Ministry.

