Tyson Fury and Darren Fletcher joined by Robert Kelbie in vip seats

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Gangster Robert Kelbie joined boxing pal Tyson Fury’s entourage for his comeback win on Saturday.

Kelbie, 42, gleefully boasted about his night out at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by posting a series of pics and videos online, News.Az reports, citing Daily Record.

They showed him wearing Fury’s team outfit while in his dressing room before and after the bout with Russian Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Kelbie took a video showing the heavyweight star, 37, and his vast training team leaving his dressing room ahead of the fighter’s ring walk. Afterwards the Edinburgh crook recorded another short film from the ringside while boxer Anthony Joshua was being interviewed about a future fight with Fury.Back in the dressing room, Kelbie and Fury posed together with each raising a clenched fist.He also hung out with TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher. Posting a pic of them together he said: “Hope you enjoyed it, brother.” Kelbie was also pictured with Muay Thai fightwear boss Samer Sami Suojhayer and other boxing figures.

He also posted a picture of himself sitting in Fury’s dressing room seat, captioned: “Keeping the king’s chair warm.”

A source said: “Everyone knows Kelbie loves his boxing. He’s been pals with Fury for years now and enjoys being part of that world. Any time he meets a celeb, he always gets a picture then shows it off on social media.”He’s posted numerous snaps alongside stars such as Noel Gallagher, Mike Tyson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson and Ronnie O’Sullivan. Fraudster Kelbie has links to the Lyons crime clan and Irish mobsters the Kinahans.

He claimed to have served as director of talent for MTK Global, the boxing promotions firm linked to the Kinahan, and was a key player in setting up a now-defunct MTK gym in Fuerteventura MTK Global was put out of business after US cops put a $5million bounty on founder Daniel Kinahan’s head in 2022.The previous year Kelbie was with Fury when he was kicked out of a taxi in an ­incident caught on camera in the south of France. Back in 2010, Kelbie was shot in the back outside Bannatyne’s Health Club in Edinburgh.

In 2013, a hail of bullets was fired at the hood’s home at Ratho Station, Edinburgh. There was a repeat at the same house in 2016. Kelbie has been embroiled in a longstanding feud with jailed drugs kingpin Mark Richardson.

In 2012 he was convi-ted of mortgage fraud and fined £3000. Last year he saw assault charges dropped. It had been alleged he punched a man around the head in a pub.

News.Az