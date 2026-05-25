Iran says it downed “hostile drone” over Persian Gulf

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Iranian forces say they have downed a hostile drone over the strategic waters of the Persian Gulf after deploying newly unveiled Arash Kamangir systems, according to Iranian media.

According to Fars News Agency, the operation formed part of what was described as a “display of defensive power” by the Islamic Republic, News.Az reports.

Iranian forces said the Arash Kamangir systems, unveiled in recent hours, were used to successfully intercept and destroy a hostile drone over the Gulf.

Officials said the operation was carried out using a system with “stealth capabilities”, adding that it sent a clear message that “no stealth drone can infiltrate the skies of the Persian Gulf anymore”.

The technical and operational details of the system have not been disclosed.

The incident comes amid continued vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iranian authorities said is proceeding according to plan. They added that all vessels previously granted transit permission are expected to complete passage through both inbound and outbound routes by the end of the day.

Authorities described the maritime flow as evidence of “secure and efficient management” of one of the world’s most strategically important shipping lanes.

News.Az