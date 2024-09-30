Yandex metrika counter

UAE Diplomat’s residence attacked in Sudan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned an attack on its diplomat’s residence in Khartoum, after a Sudanese army aircraft attacked the building in what Abu Dhabi termed “a cowardly act,” in a statement on Monday, News.az reports citing Kenyan Wall Street .

Abu Dhabi has named the Sudanese Armed Forces as being responsible for the attack, and has said it “will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against this attack.”

