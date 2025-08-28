UAW claims victory at Ford EV battery plant in Kentucky, challenge ballots remain

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said Wednesday it won a union vote at Ford’s Kentucky joint-venture battery plant, though 41 challenge ballots could still affect the outcome. The union reported 526 votes in favor and 515 against, calling the remaining ballots “illegitimate” and a tactic by the employer to undermine the vote.

A union win would strengthen UAW’s presence in the U.S. South, a key region for electric vehicle (EV) production. UAW urged Ford to recognize the majority of BlueOval SK’s production and maintenance employees chose to join the union, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

BlueOval SK plans to employ 5,000 workers across two Kentucky battery plants at full capacity. The first plant, with roughly 1,450 employees, began production this summer, while the second has been delayed. The facility produces batteries for Ford EVs, including the F-150 Lightning.

UAW President Shawn Fain has focused on unionizing EV and battery plants following last year’s historic win at Volkswagen in Tennessee, despite defeats at other Southern plants. The union has also won votes at GM-LG Energy Solution’s Ultium Cells battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee.

